Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Takes $99,000 Position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 73,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNY stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 183,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Colony Capital Inc has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Colony Capital’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.68%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLNY. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

