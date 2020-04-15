Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,830,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394,894. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.