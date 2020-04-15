Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,973,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

IWB stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.85. 85,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,028. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7438 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

