Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.28. 15,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,459. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

