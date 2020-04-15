Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Invests $154,000 in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Methanex comprises about 0.1% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,361. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $21.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

