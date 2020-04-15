Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.2% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,922,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,964. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $84.65.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.