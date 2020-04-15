Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.89. 1,316,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,938,494. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

