Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $736,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.45. 37,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

