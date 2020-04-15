Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $6.90 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.3% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after buying an additional 640,032 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,130 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35.

