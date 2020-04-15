Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $379,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. 1,093,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,358,178. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

