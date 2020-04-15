Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,078 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 174.5% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.44. The company had a trading volume of 484,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,494. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.