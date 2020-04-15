Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 45,627 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.20. 369,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,500. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

