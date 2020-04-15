Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Acquires 41,852 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 298.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 2.7% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,130,000 after purchasing an additional 338,353 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,149,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.77. 430,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

