Asset Management Corp IL ADV Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.14. 16,499,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,781,148. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.