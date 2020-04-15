Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 906 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

