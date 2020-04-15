Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 641 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,743,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. The company has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

