Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded up $114.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,283.32. 8,043,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,912.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,856.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,344.07.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

