Asset Management Corp IL ADV Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 123,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,953 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.50. 44,415,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.