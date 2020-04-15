Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys 737 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.03. 13,789,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average is $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.