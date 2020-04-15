Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys 12,177 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.0% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,296,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,674,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

