ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. 338,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,919. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

