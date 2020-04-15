ASOS (LON:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,160 ($41.57).

LON ASC opened at GBX 2,232 ($29.36) on Monday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 41.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,968.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,840.96.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASOS will post 8086.7333743 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, with a total value of £47,460 ($62,430.94). Insiders purchased a total of 1,003,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,730,740 in the last ninety days.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

