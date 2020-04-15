ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $265.00 Average PT from Analysts

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

ASML stock traded down $10.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.96. 541,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,439. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.23. ASML has a 12-month low of $186.31 and a 12-month high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

