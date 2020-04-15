Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes $213,000 Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.40. 2,642,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.90. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

