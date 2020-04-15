Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 826 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.19. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

