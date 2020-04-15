Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.70 on Tuesday, reaching $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,043,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,956,675. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

