Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after buying an additional 676,744 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AT&T by 15.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,924,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.