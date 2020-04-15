Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,291,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,486. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

