Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.10, approximately 66,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,658,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 526,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.