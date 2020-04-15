Arqma Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $20,587.59 and $89.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,735.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.02321938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.23 or 0.03269866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00600400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00794511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00077162 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025801 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00524630 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014848 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 10,459,897 coins and its circulating supply is 4,415,354 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

