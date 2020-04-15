Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Lowered to $19.00 at CIBC

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $27.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Aritzia stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429. Aritzia has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

