Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Argan had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGX opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. Argan has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $51.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

