Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Receives $38.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE ARES traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 670,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,587,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,159 shares of company stock valued at $11,015,701 in the last ninety days. 151.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $92,004,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 267,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 186,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 42,126.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

