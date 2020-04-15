Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 30,418.75% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

