Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

