ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. ARAW has a total market cap of $9,351.21 and $9.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 76.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00055061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.04357888 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005471 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008845 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

