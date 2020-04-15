Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.