Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

