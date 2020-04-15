Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.30 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 142.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aphria in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

APHA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,443,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,710. The company has a market cap of $855.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.26. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

