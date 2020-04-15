Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

AON has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. AON has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AON to earn $11.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of AON stock traded down $10.09 on Wednesday, hitting $183.94. 1,251,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,271. AON has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.49 and its 200 day moving average is $200.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.10.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

