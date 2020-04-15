Ankr (ANKR) One Day Volume Tops $3.67 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $3.67 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Binance DEX, KuCoin and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.20 or 0.04347577 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00067154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014801 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005469 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008850 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Huobi Korea, Bittrex, BitMax, IDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Upbit, Binance DEX, Hotbit, ABCC, KuCoin, Bithumb, Bitinka, Coinone, Coinall and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

