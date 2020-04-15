André Gaumond Acquires 2,000 Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director André Gaumond bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$534,800.

André Gaumond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, André Gaumond bought 2,000 shares of Altius Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,840.00.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$8.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.45. Altius Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $340.29 million and a PE ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

