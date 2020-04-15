Analyzing PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and PRA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A PRA Health Sciences 7.93% 28.52% 8.84%

99.6% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PPD and PRA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 0 14 0 3.00 PRA Health Sciences 0 5 4 0 2.44

PPD presently has a consensus price target of $30.85, indicating a potential upside of 38.14%. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $101.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.97%. Given PPD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PPD is more favorable than PRA Health Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PPD and PRA Health Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion 1.93 $341.61 million $0.98 22.73 PRA Health Sciences $3.07 billion 1.79 $243.02 million $4.80 17.93

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than PRA Health Sciences. PRA Health Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats PPD on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPD

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, and bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include market intelligence services, such as targeting and compensation, and pharmaceutical audit suite services; consulting and services comprising brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation, respiratory, cardio metabolic, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

