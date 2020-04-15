Analyzing JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & FormFactor (NYSE:FORM)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 2.99% 8.49% 2.01% FormFactor 6.67% 10.09% 7.86%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JinkoSolar and FormFactor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 2 2 0 2.20 FormFactor 0 4 3 0 2.43

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus target price of $19.22, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. FormFactor has a consensus target price of $24.43, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than FormFactor.

Risk & Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and FormFactor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $4.27 billion 0.17 $129.09 million $2.79 5.84 FormFactor $589.46 million 2.79 $39.35 million $0.81 26.65

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FormFactor beats JinkoSolar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

