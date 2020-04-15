Analyzing Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) & Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bonterra Energy and Osram Licht, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 3 2 0 0 1.40 Osram Licht 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 109.15%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Osram Licht.

Risk & Volatility

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osram Licht has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Osram Licht’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 8.84% 0.35% 0.15% Osram Licht -9.11% -9.91% -4.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Osram Licht’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $143.54 million 0.24 $16.61 million N/A N/A Osram Licht $3.91 billion 1.10 -$457.00 million N/A N/A

Bonterra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osram Licht.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Osram Licht on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants. It also develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector; stage, cinema, and studio lighting; plant cultivation systems; and special lamps for industrial and medical applications, as well as develops and markets automotive systems based on LED and laser technology, and other customer-specific system solutions. In addition, the company develops, produces, and markets LED light engines and light management systems, as well as electronic ballasts for LED modules and traditional lamps. Further, it is involved in the production and sale of luminaires; design, implementation, and service of lighting solutions; and provision of products in the areas of street lighting and architectural lighting, as well as professional interior lighting applications. Additionally, the company develops and markets industrial applications for the Internet of Things. It provides its products under the OSRAM, SYLVANIA, SYLVANIA Lighting Solutions, Siteco, Traxon, Clay Paky, and LED Engin brands. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

