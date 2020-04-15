Analysts Set Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Price Target at $44.55

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $771,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,599,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,503,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,526,000. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,951,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,319,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion and a PE ratio of -3.30. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

