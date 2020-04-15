Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price at $1.57

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.60 to $0.70 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 80,232,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after buying an additional 12,356,151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,180,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,285,000 after acquiring an additional 28,348,459 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,348,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after buying an additional 44,220,399 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,653,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 5,318,053 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. 42,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,618. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.48. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

