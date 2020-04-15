Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$25.27

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.36. 1,305,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$34.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.51.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.