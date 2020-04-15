Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target at $28.92

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.79.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Targa Resources stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.45. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

