Analysts Set Stepan (NYSE:SCL) PT at $53.80

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CL King assumed coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,041.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCL traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $91.77. 7,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

